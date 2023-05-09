The recruitment of four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley has taken some twists and turns since originally dropping a top five with a scheduled commitment date of Feb. 15. New schools entered the mix, Beasley knew his stock was on the rise and he felt that he may have been ending his recruitment a little prematurely as a result.

"I pushed my commitment date back because I just wanted to have my full recruiting experience," Beasley said on Feb. 15. "I want to take all of my official visits and see some spring ball to see how the coaches are. That is what really made me decide to push it back."

Fast forward a few months later and there is still much to be determined in terms of the direction Beasley's recruitment is headed. But, with two official visits set and a commitment date that's a little over a month away, there is beginning to be some clarity for the Belleville (Mich.) recruit.

Following a standout camp performance in Columbus (Ohio) on Sunday, Beasley caught up with Rivals to discuss his upcoming official visits and what to expect from his highly contested recruitment moving forward.