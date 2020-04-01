News More News
Big Ten offers rolling in for Ohio DE Hammond Russell IV

Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

Dublin (Ohio) Coffman defensive end Hammond Russell IV has hit 20 total scholarship offers. The Big Ten Conference has delivered four of Russell’s last five offers, including one from Purdue on Tue...

