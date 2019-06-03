News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Big 12 schools still chasing after LSU commitment Alec Bryant

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

Alec Bryant kicked off the spring with a commitment to LSU and has yet to look back. That hasn't deterred some schools from continuing to kick the tires on the four-star defensive end.Oklahoma, Okl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}