This race got tight in recent weeks. South Carolina was the favorite at one time. The Gamecocks faded a bit and it came down to Florida and Tennessee before Jaydon Hill announced he is a Gator Thursday afternoon.

The Madison (Ala.) Bob Jones defensive back took multiple visits to Knoxville over the spring and summer but the final visit of the summer when to Florida late in July. It was his first visit to Gainesville and that played a big role in his commitment. Hill tells the story.

THE BEGINNING

"As a child, I grew up a fan of Florida’s secondary. Me, my brother and my dad are fans of what Florida has done at defensive back for a while. I looked up to Vernon Hargreaves — he was actually my role model growing up. I have watched video of him, tried to learn from him and I have been a fan of his since he was at Florida. I have even gone back and watched Keanu Neal when he was there. I have been a fan of their secondary for a long time, so that is when my interest in Florida started."

THE TURN

"They offered me later than most. I was actually on a visit to South Carolina when I got the offer from Florida early in June. It was my visit to Florida in July that really changed things. I thought they were a little late at first, but I was so impressed when I got there. I knew coach Dan Mullen from when he was at Mississippi State, so I had that relationship already. Other recruits were telling me I was going to love it there and I did. The visit knocked the top of things for me. It was a great feel for me and my family. It felt natural for us. The feeling I had there was different."

THE FINALE