Behind the Scenes: Diabate's headed for The Swamp
Mohamoud Diabate was wanted by Auburn, a school just a few miles from his home.
Alabama has been pushing for the 6-foot-4, 220 pound edge rusher to be part of their 2019 class too.
Neither in-state school won out though. LSU and Texas A&M missed too.
Florida is the winner in the Diabate commitment sweepstakes and the Gators have had the lead for longer than many may think.
BEHIND THE SCENES
"Not many knew, but Florida has been on top for me since the first time I visited in March," said Diabate. "Other schools have been trying to catch up with them, but none did. Since I was there in March, in my mind, Florida was in the lead.
"I really felt I could go there when I first visited. It came down to how I feel when I am down there and how their coaches have made me feel wanted. I wanted to go where I was wanted and also needed, so Florida is the perfect fit for that.
"Before I visited Florida, I visited LSU and Florida State. After that, I visited Virginia and by that time, I had already visited Alabama and Auburn, so when I was at Florida, it was just a different feeling. I had not felt that where anywhere else.
"I don't even know how to describe it. I just felt at home. I just felt it was the right place me. I had that feeling and my parents even looked at me on the visit and knew I was feeling differently about Florida. They saw it on my face. I was there for one day and I knew it.
"It really wasn't a hard decision for me. I have kind of known for a while. I really felt it that first visit months ago. I fit perfectly there. Their defensive scheme is now a 3-4 under coach Dan Mullen, so I fit into that and their coaches have made me feel like I fit in with them.
"They have a need for someone like me at that new outside linebacker position in their defense and I believe in their coaches. I feel they can get me there, make me better and turn me into a great player in their scheme.
"I participated in the camp at Friday Night Lights just to work with the coaches and it went great. I got to work with them, they pushed me hard and I have been impressed with all of that.
"The coach I am closest to is Sal Sunseri and he is great. He has coached in the NFL, he has coached at various top program and I just feel with his knowledge, he can do a great job with me and the overall defensive line at Florida.
"I probably could have committed to Florida a lot earlier. My parents knew how I felt. The way I talked about Florida and reacted to the visit there was just different. I took my time, I took more visits and all that, but I am a Gator.
"My prayers came true, my dreams are coming true and I feel great. I take this with humility because I know I am not done yet. I still have a lot of work to do. I know I can a lot better.
"I am all in with Florida now. I told the coaches that I want to see what other players I can get to join us. I feel this is the final decision for me."