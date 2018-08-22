Mohamoud Diabate was wanted by Auburn, a school just a few miles from his home. Alabama has been pushing for the 6-foot-4, 220 pound edge rusher to be part of their 2019 class too. Neither in-state school won out though. LSU and Texas A&M missed too. Florida is the winner in the Diabate commitment sweepstakes and the Gators have had the lead for longer than many may think.

BEHIND THE SCENES

"Not many knew, but Florida has been on top for me since the first time I visited in March," said Diabate. "Other schools have been trying to catch up with them, but none did. Since I was there in March, in my mind, Florida was in the lead. "I really felt I could go there when I first visited. It came down to how I feel when I am down there and how their coaches have made me feel wanted. I wanted to go where I was wanted and also needed, so Florida is the perfect fit for that. "Before I visited Florida, I visited LSU and Florida State. After that, I visited Virginia and by that time, I had already visited Alabama and Auburn, so when I was at Florida, it was just a different feeling. I had not felt that where anywhere else. "I don't even know how to describe it. I just felt at home. I just felt it was the right place me. I had that feeling and my parents even looked at me on the visit and knew I was feeling differently about Florida. They saw it on my face. I was there for one day and I knew it.

"You could say Auburn and LSU were my next two schools, but there really wasn't a No. 2 or anything like that. I just know Florida is No. 1." — Diabate