Auburn QB target ready for first visit to the Plains
After winning a state title as a freshman, 2021 quarterback Ty Keyes led his team back there this season. It was a little different this year though in game 15, Taylorsville (Miss.) was playing wit...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news