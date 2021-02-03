Rivals.com - Auburn keeps in-state DB Juwon Gaston home

Auburn keeps in-state DB Juwon Gaston home
A few weeks ago, if you asked Juwon Gaton where he was going on Signing Day, he would have told you South Carolina.
The Gamecocks did a good job recruiting the safety out of Montgomery (Ala.) Carver, but once Bryan Harsin and the new staff at Auburn offered, things shifted pretty quickly towards the in-state school.
"It was a tough decision because I was leaning towards South Carolina before Auburn started recruiting me, but I felt Auburn was too good to not go to," said Gaston.
"They both kept talking to me a lot, but Auburn is close to home, a lot of my family loves Auburn, and I like the chance I have to play at Auburn. Them being close to home made it easier for me."
Zac Etheridge and Derek Mason recruited Gaston for the Tigers, and they got after him right after they offered in mid January.
They quickly connected, and in the end, Auburn was too much to turn down.
"They got on me hard right now when they offered and I like both those guys a lot," Gaston added. "It took a little time for us to get to know each other, but I like both of them.
"I just felt it had to be Auburn. I have been there before, I know about the school and I love the fans.
"I feel great to make this decision. My family is happy and I know I can put it on for the state at Auburn now."