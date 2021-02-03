Rivals.com - Auburn keeps in-state DB Juwon Gaston home

A few weeks ago, if you asked Juwon Gaton where he was going on Signing Day, he would have told you South Carolina.

The Gamecocks did a good job recruiting the safety out of Montgomery (Ala.) Carver, but once Bryan Harsin and the new staff at Auburn offered, things shifted pretty quickly towards the in-state school.

"It was a tough decision because I was leaning towards South Carolina before Auburn started recruiting me, but I felt Auburn was too good to not go to," said Gaston.

"They both kept talking to me a lot, but Auburn is close to home, a lot of my family loves Auburn, and I like the chance I have to play at Auburn. Them being close to home made it easier for me."