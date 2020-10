TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Since August 21, Florida State University School four-star safety Ahmari Harvey has been committed to Auburn. The talented defensive back a long list of offers, but felt the Plains was the best place for him.

Rivals recently visited Harvey and the top 50 prospect in the Sunshine State talks the Tigers, his commitment status, what Auburn did right to win out, his connection with coach McGriff and more in this interview.