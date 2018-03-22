Rivals.com

Wisconsin is out-performing expectations on the recruiting this cycle and they just hosted an number of recruits last weekend. Among them was Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga athlete Dean Engram . He broke down his experience in Madison and what he heard from the coaches.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"I took a great tour of the campus at Wisconsin," Engram said. "I had a lot of good conversations with the coaches. I saw one of their players in Rachid Ibrahim. I have prior relationship with him. It was nice to have someone to show me around prior to the junior day. I was there Friday and Saturday. It was overall a good visit.

"Coach Leonhard emphasized how much he liked my style of play at cornerback, how he could get me better, and what adjustment he needed to make for me, which I found interesting," he said. "I had a good conversation with coach Chryst. He asked me if I liked offense or defense more and I told that I’m willing to play either to get on the field. I had a good conversation with coach Gilmore, the wide receivers coach, about techniques and practice schedules.

"I see them doing a lot of good things on the recruiting trail," said Engram. "That’s probably because they’ve been winning. It would be cool to be a part of that group but I’m still keeping my options completely open right now.

"I don’t have any visits scheduled right now but I’m sure I’ll work something out in the next few weeks," he said. "I’m trying to visit a good amount of the schools that have offered me."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Engram doesn't give much away in interviews but Wisconsin has been doing a great job with him. The education at Wisconsin combined with their proven development program is very big for Engram. Keep an eye on Penn State, Virginia Tech, and N.C. State for Engram as well.