Rivals.com

There has been speculation for the last few weeks whether coach Clay Helton would be back at USC next season.

There was a report that the two sides were parting ways. Wrong. There was a story that the USC brass was giving Helton until Thursday to find a new job. Wrong. There were rumors about going after Urban Meyer and James Franklin and Bob Stoops and all kinds of other pipe dreams.

None of that turned out.

Instead, Helton will be back next season for the Trojans and there will definitely be a solid base of talent on both sides of the ball. So far as USC’s coach, Helton is 40-21 and he won a Rose Bowl a few seasons ago.

With all the uncertainty, questions and turmoil this season, the Trojans have compiled one of their worst recruiting classes in Rivals history dating back to 2002.

USC is currently No. 70 nationally in the team recruiting rankings with only 11 commits and just two four-star pledges. The Trojans are No. 11 in the Pac-12 rankings which is completely unheard of in Rivals history.

And in-state recruiting has not gone well this cycle. Five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is off to Clemson. Five-star quarterback Bryce Young, once committed to USC, has pledged to Alabama. USC doesn’t have a commit among the top 17 prospects in the state of California’s 2020 class.