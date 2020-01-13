Rivals.com

One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2020 class is Gervon Dexter and it’s been that way for months as the argument continues about whether he’s a five-star prospect or not. There is no question the Florida signee from Lake Wales, Fla., is one of the most athletic defensive linemen in this class and Dexter’s performance at the Under Armour All-America Game proved that even more. If there’s an argument to make Dexter a five-star it’s that he’s a physical specimen who has a non-stop motor, tremendous athleticism for playing defensive tackle and for someone so big to be so productive and move so well, he’s a special and unique prospect. But there still are some questions about his technique and how he moves off the ball and those are also considerations that need to be looked at heading into the final rankings release.

Dexter is currently ranked as the fourth-best defensive tackle behind Clemson signee Bryan Bresee, Kentucky signee Justin Rogers and Clemson signee Demonte Capehart, the top-ranked four-star player at the position. Another aspect to consider when it comes to Dexter is balancing his very impressive week of practice with an average performance in the Under Armour game and how those two things should be balanced when it comes to rankings. After an outstanding week of practice, Dexter was just OK in the game and didn’t deliver an unequivocal five-star performance. There are no questions about his activity, his production or his athleticism. His technique will need some refinement once he gets to Gainesville.

