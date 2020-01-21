Rivals.com

The all-star events are always an incredibly important evaluation tool for the final rankings release because players are in pads against some of the other top recruits nationally. At the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando and the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, it’s an opportunity for prospects to set themselves apart, make a statement that they’re underranked or even get exposed on the national level against elite recruits. The two players who made the biggest jumps into five-star status after those two events were Alabama signee William Anderson and Florida signee Gervon Dexter. Anderson, from Hampton (Ga.) Dutchtown, was outstanding at the All-American Bowl and really made a statement during one-on-ones during the joint practice between two squads where he was unstoppable. Not only was the Alabama signee fast off the edge but he showed shocking power to stun offensive tackles backward to win reps. In today’s game, where edge rushers who can also play in space are so crucial, Anderson fits the bill perfectly.

Dexter has been a point of debate throughout the recruiting cycle as some people have felt strongly for a long time that he was a five-star prospect while others still wanted to see how he did against national competition. During the week of practice, the Florida signee was unstoppable most of the time, showing an excellent mix of speed and power, getting into the backfield and causing havoc. His length is impressive and his dominant play at the Under Armour game moved him into five-star territory. In the final rankings, Anderson jumped 137 spots to No. 22 nationally. Dexter went up 45 positions to No. 23 overall. Anderson is now the top-rated weak-side defensive end nationally and Dexter sits third at defensive tackle behind fellow five-stars Bryan Bresee and Justin Rogers.

