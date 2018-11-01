MORE ASK FARRELL: How will losses impact Florida State's OL recruiting?

There is a perception in recruiting that Alabama has had tremendous success in the state of Louisiana over the last decade during Nick Saban’s tenure in Tuscaloosa and that the Crimson Tide could go into that state – and pretty much any other one – and get almost any recruit they wanted.

But that perception is not reality.

From the 2009 recruiting class to the 2018 group who are now freshmen, 61 four-star prospects from the state of Louisiana have committed to the Tigers. Only 15 have gone to Alabama.

As for five-star prospects, 12 have picked LSU in the last decade. Two – Cam Robinson in the 2014 class and Landon Collins in 2012 – selected the Crimson Tide. The same year Robinson pledged to Alabama, running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Malachi Dupre headed to Baton Rouge.

In recent years, the best of the best from the state have all picked LSU. Last recruiting cycle, the state’s top player, five-star receiver Terrace Marshall, signed with the Tigers.

The year before that it was five-star defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin staying home. There were no five-stars in the 2016 class but in 2015 both running back Derrius Guice and receiver Tyron Johnson chose LSU. Johnson has since transferred to Oklahoma State.

There have certainly been many important players from Louisiana who have contributed greatly to Alabama’s dominance in recent years. Robinson and Collins are two. RB Eddie Lacy, LB Denzel Devall, DE Tim Williams, DB Hootie Jones, TE Irv Smith, DB Shyheim Carter and WR Devonta Smith definitely made an impact. Some could be important in Saturday night’s showdown between the two SEC powers.

We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to weigh in on whether he is surprised by the numbers broken down above.

