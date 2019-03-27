Another Clowney is coming to the SEC.

Four-star defensive end Demon Clowney committed to LSU over the weekend and the name should ring a bell. His cousin is former five-star DE Jadeveon Clowney, the top-rated prospect in the 2011 class and arguably the best overall No. 1 prospect in the history of Rivals, dating back to 2002.

This Clowney is a slightly different player. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Demon Clowney is about an inch shorter and more than 30 pounds lighter than the former five-star. His film, though, shows some similar traits – he’s an athletic freak show with tremendous length who can find various ways to wreak havoc in the backfield.

The four-star standout from powerhouse Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances can line up on the edge and beat bigger offensive tackles to the edge. He can line up inside and use his power or athleticism to get after fleeing quarterbacks.

Jadeveon Clowney picked South Carolina and became one of the best players in school history. Demon Clowney is joining a long list of star defensive linemen in Baton Rouge and has the ability to be pretty special as well.

At weak-side defensive end, only five-star Sav’ell Smalls and Sanford (N.C.) Lee County four-star Desmond Evans are rated higher. Clowney has all the tools to possibly move up even higher in the rankings than No. 58 nationally and fifth in the Maryland state rankings in a loaded year there.

We ask Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell if it’s going to be possible for Demon Clowney to ever shed comparisons with his more famous cousin, how they might be similar and just how special this Clowney could be in LSU’s defensive scheme.