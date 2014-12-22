But on Thursday of last week, the Atlanta (Ga.) Marist High School product dispelled all those projections when he gave his commitment to head coach Jeff Monken and offensive coordinator Brent Davis, who has been responsible for recruiting the talented prospect.

Many recruiting analysts believed that the defensive end/linebacker would end up saying yes to Stanford over Army, who were his two-finalist.

At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Rivals 3-star defensive end/linebacker Kenneth Brinson was one of Army's most coveted recruits because of his high ceiling on the field, along with pledge which should help recruit a number of players to West Point.

"Yes, I have committed to Army," Brinson declared in his conversation with GoBlackKnights.com. "I'm excited about my decision."

Brinson indicated that it wasn't just one moment or one entity that had him realize that Army was the best fit for him, but a montage of items.

"It's hard to pinpoint just one decisive moment," he added. "I mean, I went up there and I really liked all the people, I liked the class I went to, I liked the facilities and stuff like that. That was really positive and I really like Coach Davis [Brent]. He's been my recruiting person and when they [Monken & Davis] came down, I was ready."

His pledge to Army, makes him one of the highest rated commitments for the Black Knights, joining safety James Gibson with the Rivals.com 3-star distinction.

It was back in October when Brinson was back at West Point as Army hosted Air Force. He was making his second visit to the historic campus, where he was taking in his official visit. The weekend prior, he had taken an official visit to Stanford.

Army and Stanford had been his top two programs for some time now, but after a home visit from Monken and Davis, he finally ended the recruiting battle when he said yes to the Black Knights' coaching staff.

It's no secret that Brinson was one of Army's top targets for the 2015 recruiting class. The defensive standout has accumulated over 10 scholarship offers from across the country. They have ranged from the aforementioned Army and Stanford programs, but also included Boston College, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Wake Forest, Air Force and several others.

Few Army prospects in recent years have been as talked about much as Brinson, and now the Black Knights fans base is looking forward to next summer when he will have an opportunity to turn that hype into reality.