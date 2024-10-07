Army is rolling on the field and recruiting is following suit

Following an unexpected upset Saturday in college football, where six teams ranked in the top 11 suffered a loss including No. 1 Alabama, there were some other major storylines established in Week 6.

One of those began brewing late last fall, as the Army Black Knights continued to avoid letdowns on Saturdays with a ninth straight win overall. The 5-0 start to the 2024 season, after a 49-7 rout of Tulsa, is a program best since the 1996 season.

But Jeff Monken's crew isn't just killing it on the field, it has something unprecedented brewing on the recruiting trail as well.

Army currently boasts the No. 66 class nationally, which may not appear impressive on paper -- it's the best in school history in the Rivals era. The class sits ahead of programs like Iowa State, Louisville, Cal and even Colorado at this stage of the recruiting process.

The biggest change to the type of addition Monken and company are able to reel in is with three-star prospects. Landing one or two is considered a boon in most cycles, yet the 2025 class already holds five three-star prospects in it.

Zionsville (Ind.) High School defensive back Max Phenicie is the highest-rated of the bunch, tabbed a 5.6 by the network. He isn't surprised to see the start or stability with his future program.

"All of those guys have such a strong bond and work together very well," he told Rivals. "I could tell on my visits, that in this aspect it was very different from other programs. I think it’s a big reason that they are very successful right now."