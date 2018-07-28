“Just getting to be able to talk to the players about the staff is a key,” he added. “The coaches can say whatever they want, but getting to know from the players that the coaches are actually like and how they said they’re the exact same no matter when you’re around them they’re just awesome.”

“The communication never changed from before I got there till after I got there,” he said. “Being able to compare places that I visited – whether it was official or unofficial – really helped the recruiting process, making this decision and seeing what Arkansas is all about. Getting to see the coaching staff in person instead of just talking to them over the phone really helped a lot.

On the heels of a commitment on Wednesday night from Oklahoma defensive end Collin Clay , Zimos became the fifth four-star commitment in the 2019 class for head coach Chad Morris . He committed while in Fayetteville to attend the team’s Woo PigNic event and said that since his official visit in the spring, the connection that he’s had with the coaches and the feeling he’s had when on campus has been second to none.

Whether or not anyone saw the success Arkansas had coming this week on the recruiting trail isn’t nearly as important as the commitments themselves, and on Saturday morning, the Razorbacks landed another big one from Houston-area linebacker Zach Zimos .

Zimos is a former safety who has grown into a linebacker and said that by the start of his senior season, would like to get himself up to 220-pounds. He’s already 6-4 and those types of measurements, combined with his instincts in coverage, are just the kind of ingredients new defensive coordinator John Chavis is looking to add to his defense.

“With them running the 4-3, I’ll be playing will and sam,” he said. “He said that he was looking for a player that could play both of those positions – someone with my size, length and speed – I feel like I can be a big addition to the defense. I know that they’re working on a real strong defensive line class right now and that definitely helps.”

After catching fire on the recruiting trail in the spring, Zimos knocked out four official visits to Arkansas, Missouri, Purdue, and Texas Tech in mid-June, but said that his first visit to The Hill gave him the feeling that he was looking for. Even though he still has one official visit left in his back pocket, he said he doesn’t plan on using it and there wasn’t a clear runner-up for his commitment.

“There are definitely more pros than cons when you’re talking about Arkansas versus other schools,” he said. “One thing that separates Arkansas is the overall feel for the university as well as being in the SEC West. The coaching staff in general is so solid all-around – I don’t even mean just my position coach – it’s just all family, no matter what side of the ball you’re on, which position, it’s just all family there.”

Zimos was quick to establish a connection with 2018 four-star linebacker commit Bumper Pool, who was his host on his official. He said the input that he received from Pool – who experienced the transition to Morris’ staff up-close was critical in his consideration, but the thought of lining up alongside of him is also something that he looks forward to now.

“When I was there he was acting like a brother,” he said. “I could tell that he is down-to-earth too, but has one goal in mind, and he wants to win. He’s also coming from Texas, but he was there when the new staff came in and I asked him how the staff is and if they’re the same when you get on campus and he said no doubt.

“He’s a hard-worker, a great player and a great guy. It’s exciting to just have the chance to play with him and be close to him up there.”

Zimos’ personal opinion of Morris was already pretty high, but Pool confirmed as much. Now, he’s looking forward to being part of the head coach's first crack at SEC football.

“He’s just so down-to-earth and humble,” he said. “He’s a players’ coach, for sure. Him and his family are really cool. He just treats everyone the same – he’s a really great guy. Coming from where he’s come from with his background, he just understands the game and different aspects about it.”

The expectation is now for Zimos to sign in December and he said that the plans on being back on campus when Arkansas hosts Alabama in October – and in Dallas for the Razorbacks’ game against Texas A&M. In the meantime, he’s enjoying the feeling of being committed and helping continue the recruiting momentum the Razorbacks have had heading into the fall.

“I feel like anywhere I would have gone I could have played early,” he said. “But at Arkansas, I know the competition is awesome and it only helps you get better competing at an early age in the long run … I know Arkansas is going to havcare great athletes every year and that’s just going to bring the best out in me.”