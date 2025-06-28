Arkansas nabs a commitment from four-star OT Ben Mubenga

Arkansas is loading up in the trenches.
Sam Pittman and the Hogs secured a commitment from Rivals four-star offensive tackle Ben Mubenga out of the Peach State on Saturday.
The Razorbacks edged out Georgia Tech, Florida State and North Carolina State for the Buford (Ga.) High School mauler -- tabbed as the No. 43 OT in the 2026 recruiting class.
Mubenga was back on the Hill on June 6 weekend for his official visit -- and has known he was going to be a Hog ever since.
"The love in Fayetteville was unmatched," Mubenga started.
"I knew I was going to Arkansas during my second day of the official visit," he detailed. "From the academics and the football there, the hospital ... everything felt right. It was exactly what I was looking for."
Arkansas started to close the gap with the rest of the teams in the mix as Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos started to dig their heels with Mubenga this spring as coaches hit the road.
After taking in the sights and sounds of four official visits, no team matched the intensity and track record of the Razorbacks' coaches, who struck a chord with Mubenga.
The four-star OT moved his decision up from July 7 to June 26 -- and was excited to land his spot in Arkansas' 2026 class.
"Being an offensive lineman, it was clear that Coach Pittman is one of -- if not -- the best at developing offensive linemen," Mubenga asserted. "Having Coach Mateos, who learned under him, speaks for itself."