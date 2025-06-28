Arkansas nabs a commitment from four-star OT Ben Mubenga

Arkansas is loading up in the trenches.

Sam Pittman and the Hogs secured a commitment from Rivals four-star offensive tackle Ben Mubenga out of the Peach State on Saturday.

The Razorbacks edged out Georgia Tech, Florida State and North Carolina State for the Buford (Ga.) High School mauler -- tabbed as the No. 43 OT in the 2026 recruiting class.

Mubenga was back on the Hill on June 6 weekend for his official visit -- and has known he was going to be a Hog ever since.

"The love in Fayetteville was unmatched," Mubenga started.

"I knew I was going to Arkansas during my second day of the official visit," he detailed. "From the academics and the football there, the hospital ... everything felt right. It was exactly what I was looking for."