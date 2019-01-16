When Tre Roberson transferred schools last offseason and put more of an emphasis on his football future, he expected some offers would come after a solid sophomore season on varsity. As it turned out, he didn't have to wait that long. Roberson earned his first offer last year from Arkansas, prior to ever playing a snap of varsity football. Roberson, who also is a high level basketball player, is now gearing up for a full offseason with varsity experience under his belt and his hoping to see his recruitment continue to blossom. Rivals.com caught up with him recently to talk about Arkansas and where things stand with him and the school.

"I got an offer from Arkansas last spring and I've kept in touch with them ever since. I went up there for a visit when they played LSU and I got a chance to talk to Coach Craddock and he seemed to really like me. They are recruiting me as an athlete, could be offense, could be defense, they are just seeing how I develop. The campus really surprised me when I was up there. I've been on visits to Alabama and stuff like that and their facilities are probably some of the best I've seen in the SEC so far. That was my first big SEC offer, it's a good step for me. It was shocking and I was really surprised."