“Me and Coach [graduate assistant Kelvin ] Bolden have been talking,” he said. “I haven’t been there yet, so I hope it’s looking good when I get there.”

The two biggest in-state programs, Texas and Texas A&M , have been obvious selections as teams to watch in his recruitment, but when the dead period ends later this month, Omeire won’t be at either. Instead, he’ll be making his first visit to Arkansas for the Woo Pig Cookout .

ARLINGTON, Tex. – At the end of last month, 2020 Rivals100 wide receiver Troy Omeire tweeted a photo edit of him lined up amid the logos of all the programs that have offered him with the note his ‘Top schools are coming soon’.

Omeire has got the best look at the program and campus that he could from afar, but is anxious to see it in person. He also said that Bolden wasn’t the only person setting the stage for his visit and other recruits that he knows have given high marks to their visits to The Hill.

“[Bolden’s] just been selling the program and how everything runs,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of pictures of the facilities and have been seeing all the guys in the uniforms. I’ve heard from some other guys that they really liked it up there.”

The 69th overall player in his class had a nice showing last weekend at Under Armour’s Prime 21 camp, and Omeire put on full display why he’s been such a coveted outside receiver. The big-bodied receiver shook off a bit of a shaky start in the 7-on-7 session at the end of the day to make a series of impressive downfield catches – several via winning aerial contests with his defender.

As those following his recruitment still wait for the release of those top schools, Omeire said that a positive visit next weekend would put the Razorbacks in a very favorable position.

“If things go well, I could see them high up there,” he said. “Somewhere like third on my list.”