Arizona State lands a commitment from four-star NICKEL DB Jalen Williams

No team checked off more boxes for Jalen Williams than the Sun Devils
After a series of visits to contenders this spring, the four-star NICKEL defender committed to Arizona State on Friday.
Williams selected Arizona State over Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, and Ole Miss, among others.
"Honestly, I just felt like the time was right for me," Williams told Rivals of his decision. "I’ve made my visits, talked to coaches, and I saw what I needed to see. Arizona State made me a priority and never wavered."
Kenny Dillingham and position coach Bryan Carrington zeroed in on the Georgia four-star NICKEL at the top of spring after a strong junior season.
The Sun Devils have been trending up in this recruitment since hosting Williams and his family for a junior day visit in February.
"From the first time coach Carrington reached out, he’s made me feel like they wanted and needed me," he said. "We talked often. When me and my dad went to visit back in February, we just clicked."
"The culture is what stood out the most for me," Williams elaborated. "Coach Dilly, coach Carrington, and majority of the staff is pretty young. They’re relatable. They have a lot of fun, but they work real hard. I feel like I can be myself with them. I can learn and develop as a football player and as a man."
Williams, a top-10 NICKEL defender in the 2026 cycle out of Marietta (Ga.) Kell High School just outside of Atlanta, has his official visit scheduled back to the Valley for May 2-4 weekend.