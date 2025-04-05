Arizona State lands a commitment from four-star NICKEL DB Jalen Williams

No team checked off more boxes for Jalen Williams than the Sun Devils

After a series of visits to contenders this spring, the four-star NICKEL defender committed to Arizona State on Friday.

Williams selected Arizona State over Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, and Ole Miss, among others.

"Honestly, I just felt like the time was right for me," Williams told Rivals of his decision. "I’ve made my visits, talked to coaches, and I saw what I needed to see. Arizona State made me a priority and never wavered."