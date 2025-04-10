Arizona State adds a commitment from touted 2026 EDGE Julian Hugo

Arizona State is surging on the recruiting trail -- and just added another commitment to bolster its top-20 recruiting class.

After officially visiting the Valley over the weekend, Julian Hugo jumped on board with Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils.

The touted 2026 EDGE from Texas wasted no time locking in his commitment.

"I was so ready to commit. I've never felt more at home compared to the other schools I've been to," Hugo told Rivals. "The players that hosted me really made me feel at home. They welcomed me and brought me in like I was one of theirs. My family also loved everything that Arizona State had to offer. No other school stood out to me as much as Arizona State."