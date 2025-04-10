Arizona State adds a commitment from touted 2026 EDGE Julian Hugo

Arizona State is surging on the recruiting trail -- and just added another commitment to bolster its top-20 recruiting class.
After officially visiting the Valley over the weekend, Julian Hugo jumped on board with Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils.
The touted 2026 EDGE from Texas wasted no time locking in his commitment.
"I was so ready to commit. I've never felt more at home compared to the other schools I've been to," Hugo told Rivals. "The players that hosted me really made me feel at home. They welcomed me and brought me in like I was one of theirs. My family also loved everything that Arizona State had to offer. No other school stood out to me as much as Arizona State."
The three-star EDGE defender from Cibolo (Texas) Steele High is a top-50 prospect at his position.
He's the fifth Texan to pledge to Arizona State -- good for half of the Sun Devils' 2026 haul.
"Arizona State had a culture I haven't seen before," Hugo admitted. "I've been to many schools and they all talk about culture, but they didn't show it. Arizona State is definitely one of these places where you have to be there to feel it. This weekend, I saw the way everybody interacts with each other and it's true, genuine love for each other. It feels like a family up there. I'm a faith and family-oriented person, and the whole staff and team were all about that, too."
Baylor, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and TCU were among the other suitors in play with Hugo.
"I fit right into the Arizona State culture and they check off all of my boxes, too," Hugo asserted. "Everybody there really believes in what they do and how they work. That team faith is gonna take us far. I stand for team confidence and being a team player, so I feel like Arizona State is the perfect fit for me. They made me feel like a priority by always checking in on me as a team and not just one coach recruiting me."