Rivals.com

With a brand new season ahead of us and hope in the air, we’re excited to announce that the FanFutureCast 2019 Leaderboard is now open, and we’re offering bigger and better prizes this season! Here are the 2019 prizes to be awarded:

Grand Prize: #1 on Nationals board

Prize includes: $5,000 cash, 10 year comped Rivals account subscription, a custom engraved trophy, and x2 $99 Rivals Fan Shop promo codes

2nd Prize: Top 5 on Nationals board

Prize includes: $1,000 cash OR signed sports memorabilia, worth up to $1000, 5-year comped Rivals account subscription, a custom engraved trophy, and x1 $99 Rivals Fan Shop promo code

3rd Prize: Top 10 on each team site* (with >10 actively subscribed users on the leaderboard at close on 3/01/20)

Prize includes: 3 months free subscription time

Official contest rules can be found here. Frequently asked questions can be found here. Winners will be announced at the end of the season in March 2020, so be sure to make your commit predictions throughout the season all the way thru National Signing Day!

NO ADDITIONAL PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. OPEN ONLY to legal residents of the U.S. (including DC) who are active RIVALS subscribers since July 14, 2019 and are at least 18 year of age or older at time of entry. Entry deadline is 12pm PT on March 2, 2020. Official Rules can be found here. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Oath Inc.