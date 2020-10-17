Rivals.com - Alabama WR Harrison Wallace jumps on Duke offer

About a week ago, Duke started to recruit Pike Road (Ala.) wide receiver Harrison Wallace. On Tuesday October 13, David Cutcliffe and the Blue Devils came through with an offer.

A day later, after the virtual visit, the three-star made his decision.

"Duke has made me a priority and I love their style of offense," said Wallace about his commitment. "The education is also one of the key factors for me. I feel that the program and staff will help prepare me for life on and off the field."

Over the last week, Wallace quickly bonded with Lanier Goethie and Joe Kasper, two coaches under Cutcliffe in Durham.

"I feel like they really believe I can be a key player in their system. Also I feel they will help me grow as a young man off the field as well."

Wallace likes the connection with the Duke coaches and he couldn't be more happy about his decision.

"It’s an amazing feeling, basically knowing that I will be part of a great program, and at the same time getting one of the best educations in the country," said Wallace.