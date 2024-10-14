Advertisement
in other news
Fact or Fiction: Justus Terry will sign with Georgia
Five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry has been committed to Georgia and USC at different points in the 2025 cycle.
• Adam Gorney
Four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
More from 4-star CB Jacob Bradford on his LSU commitment inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Rivals Roundtable: Spotlight on weekend visits
Five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart will be visiting Oregon today.
• Staff
Northeast Spotlight: Four commitment predictions
Four-star 2025 DB Byron Baldwin decommitted from Indiana. What could be next for him and others in the Northeast?
• Ryan O'Bleness
Five-star WR Dakorien Moore ready to recruit five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart
Moore committed to Oregon in July
• Marshall Levenson
in other news
Fact or Fiction: Justus Terry will sign with Georgia
Five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry has been committed to Georgia and USC at different points in the 2025 cycle.
• Adam Gorney
Four-star CB Jacob Bradford commits to LSU
More from 4-star CB Jacob Bradford on his LSU commitment inside
• Sam Spiegelman
Rivals Roundtable: Spotlight on weekend visits
Five-star DL Jahkeem Stewart will be visiting Oregon today.
• Staff
Alabama WR commit Caleb Cunningham back from LSU visit
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement