After putting up over 2,000 yards of offense and scoring over three dozen touchdowns, Emmanuel Henderson has become a national name.

Virginia Tech and USC recently offered the 6-foot-1, 185 pound running back of Hartford (Ala.) Geneva County and Michigan pulled the trigger before that. Over a dozen programs are in pursuit of the four-star in the 2022 class and many more schools will be added to his offer list.

He took in games at Georgia and South Carolina last season, and Henderson is still exploring his options, but Alabama and Auburn definitely have his attention.

The only school Henderson was able to visit in 2020 before visits were banned due to the Coronavirus was the one in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide offered.

"I visited Alabama early and that was the only one I was able to get in," said Henderson. "I got the offer from Alabama on the visit and it was exciting. I was hoping they would offer and I was looking forward to it coming, so I was happy to get it.

"I got to meet with coach Nick Saban, we talked about the program, we talked about Alabama and everything went well. I really like how everything is set up at Alabama from the football and academics. I had a great time on the visit."

Henderson was at one game in Tuscaloosa in 2019, but he took in four games on the Plains. He grew up a fan of the Tigers and Auburn could be considered the team to beat.

"I grew up a big Auburn fan, I have seen everything there and it is a great environment," said Henderson. "I am cool with all the coaches at Auburn, I really like the community and the vibe is just cool and exciting.

"I have gotten pretty close with coach Cadillac (Carnell Williams), and it is cool that he was a great Auburn running back and that he played in the NFL.

"I am very familiar with everything at Auburn and I have a good time each time I am there."

Henderson is open to taking visits, and he mentioned schools like Georgia and Michigan as those he would like to see, but trips back to the in-state schools are in his plans.

Could an in-state battle be brewing?

"I am not sure about that yet, and I am looking too far ahead, but I know I like Auburn and Alabama a lot. They are both great schools and they are a little different.

"Alabama is more like business and Auburn is more laid back. They are similar in some ways and different in some ways. I know I like them both."