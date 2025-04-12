Alabama rolls with a commitment from four-star DL Kamhariyan Johnson

The latest commitment comes in the form of four-star DL Kamhariyan Johnson , who pledged to Alabama over the likes of Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, and others.

With a star-studded group of visitors on campus, the Crimson Tide added another piece to their 2026 puzzle.

"I’ve been talking to Alabama a lot ... Ever since they offered me, they've shown I’m a priority," Johnson told Rivals. "They've been telling me how important I am to them and staying in contact with me."

Johnson is scheduled to officially visit Alabama on June 6.

The four-star DL also has official visits lined up to Clemson (May 30), Auburn (June 10), USC (June 13), Ole Miss (June 17), and Miami (June 20).

The Crimson Tide have been out in front with the in-state target since offering -- and have been a fabric of this recruitment since last fall.

"The coaches told me they like how I move at my size and how successful I could be in their defense. I got to see more of the facility and talk to more of the players -- and it went well ... I got to learn more about the coaches and what they look for in the program."