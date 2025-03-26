Alabama reels in commitment from elite four-star CB Jorden Edmonds

Jorden Edmonds flirted with locking his college commitment on birthday last month.

After another series of visits, he was certain.

Alabama has landed a commitment from Edmonds, an elite four-star cornerback from the Peach State. Edmonds committed to the Crimson Tide over Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Tennessee -- after a second visit back to Tuscaloosa in as many months.

Edmonds spent March 22 weekend on campus at the Capstone -- including as made half a dozen visits to Alabama in the past year. No team has moved the needle more with the top-50 recruit than the Crimson Tide.

""They've made me feel like a priority," said Edmonds, Rivals' No. 5-rated CB out of Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry.