Alabama reels in commitment from elite four-star CB Jorden Edmonds

Jorden Edmonds flirted with locking his college commitment on birthday last month.
After another series of visits, he was certain.
Alabama has landed a commitment from Edmonds, an elite four-star cornerback from the Peach State. Edmonds committed to the Crimson Tide over Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Tennessee -- after a second visit back to Tuscaloosa in as many months.
Edmonds spent March 22 weekend on campus at the Capstone -- including as made half a dozen visits to Alabama in the past year. No team has moved the needle more with the top-50 recruit than the Crimson Tide.
""They've made me feel like a priority," said Edmonds, Rivals' No. 5-rated CB out of Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry.
"They're keeping the relationship strong -- growing it every day and continuing to talk to them," Edmonds continued. "Relationships are strong with them ... and relationships are the main thing ... Coach Mo (Linguist) said I'm his guy -- and I'd fit in there real well."
Edmonds and his parents returned to Alabama's campus over the weekend as the Tide opened up spring practice. That opened the door for sit-down meetings with Kalen DeBoer, Linguist, and also General Manager Courtney Morgan.
"It was great -- it’s always good to get up there," he said of the visit back.
"They always make time to ensure I know that I am important to them. I have confidence that Alabama has the tools to develop me for my future," Edmonds continued. "Coach Mo and I have a strong relationship and I trust him. Courtney Morgan really took the time to answer any questions my mom had."
The Tide will host Edmonds on June 20-22 for an official..