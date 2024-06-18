Just as the stock surrounding Jamin Brown was rising this spring, he set several official visits and locked down his recruitment.

Duke got him on campus for a return visit, this time in an official capacity, and he wouldn't leave Durham without giving his verbal commitment to Manny Diaz and company.

"I’ve felt like Duke was home since the first time I came," Brown told Rivals. "The official visit sealed the deal. Seeing the culture and meeting all the players...

"The culture is just different and I wanna be apart of that."

The Gadsden (Ala.) Southside interior offensive line prospect joins one of the largest offensive line hauls in the class of 2025 to date, as the Blue Devils now have six offensive line projections in the class.