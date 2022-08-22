Alabama lands elite four-star DT Edric Hill

Clint Cosgrove sits down with four-star interior defensive lineman Edric Hill to break down his commitment to Alabama. The North Kansas City (MO) standout released a top six of Oregon, Alabama, LSU, USC, Missouri and Oklahoma prior to announcing his pledge to the Crimson Tide moments ago.

Hill is the nation's No. 159 overall recruit in 2023 and joins an Alabama recruiting class that was already tops in the nation prior to his commitment.