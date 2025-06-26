Alabama lands a commitment from Rivals' No. 1 RB Ezavier Crowell

Ezavier Crowell has locked in his college decision.

Rivals' No. 1 running back in the Class of 2026 committed to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide edged out Auburn, Georgia and Texas for the blue-chipper from Jackson (Ala.) High School, who has been trending toward staying in-state and playing for Kalen DeBoer dating back to last fall.

Multiple trips back to Tuscaloosa this spring after reclassifying into the current recruiting cycle, including an official visit on June 20 weekend, made the decision even simpler for Crowell.

"The overall visit there was amazing. The feel was amazing -- and I feel that I can be there and change things around," Crowell told Rivals of his commitment to Alabama.

"My biggest thing is how the staff welcomes you in as many," he continued. "I had a great time with the running backs, spending time with them and telling me we can do something great there. Spending time with Coach (Ryan) Grubb and Coach G (Robert Gillespie) -- their message was to come be a part of something great. They've made me feel like a priority."