Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Colorado have four-star WR Destyn Pazon's attention
NEW ORLEANS -- Destyn Pazon, or "Fatt" if you spent time on 3332 Huntlee Drive, has quickly surfaced as the main receiving threat on one of Louisiana's most high-powered passing attacks.Naturally, ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news