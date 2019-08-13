News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-13 08:33:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Colorado have four-star WR Destyn Pazon's attention

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst

NEW ORLEANS -- Destyn Pazon, or "Fatt" if you spent time on 3332 Huntlee Drive, has quickly surfaced as the main receiving threat on one of Louisiana's most high-powered passing attacks.Naturally, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}