Alabama and Auburn are two of the hottest schools in the country when it comes to football recruiting. Since April 5, the Crimson Tide have picked up nine commitments. Auburn has added six since April 10, including three in May already. Both are hot and competing for a lot of the same prospects.

Five of the last nine Alabama commits have come from prospects in their home state. Auburn has done some damage in Georgia recently. The schools that compete in the Iron Bowl each November are expected to pick up more commits in the coming weeks, so who could be next? Experts from BamaInsider.com and AuburnSports.com name three prospects that could make a decision much sooner than later. SEC RECRUITING RANKINGS: 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016

THE CASE FOR ALABAMA: Andrew Bone, BamaInsider.com

Jaylen McCollough Chad Simmons

"Antonio Alfano, a four-star defensive tackle from Colonia High School in New Jersey, will announce his commitment on May 18. His finalists include Alabama, Georgia and Penn State. He had a great visit to Alabama a few weeks ago. The Crimson Tide appear in very strong position.

"Jaylen McCollough, a four-star safety from Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga., has favored Alabama throughout most of his recruitment. McCollough attended A-Day a few weeks ago. He could decide sooner than later. "Will Reichard, a three-star kicker from Hoover High School, could continue the current trend of in-state recruits committing to the Tide. The top kicker in the country received an early offer from Alabama. Reichard expects to make a decision within a few months." – Bone

AUBURN: Jeffrey Lee, AuburnSports.com

Jashawn Sheffield Jashawn Sheffield (Photo by: Chad Simmons)

"Auburn has picked up commitments from four players in the past 11 days, all from the state of Georgia, and the Tigers’ next commitment likely will continue that trend. Jashawn Sheffield, from Frederica Academy in Saint Simons Island, Ga., has Auburn firmly atop his list of favorites and could commit at any time. His teammate and close friend, four-star cornerback Jaylin Simpson, committed to Auburn on April 30. Sheffield might not be far behind.

"Auburn added a tight end (Tyler Fromm) to its class on Sunday, but is looking for one more at the position with Luke Deal being one of the top remaining targets. Deal took his last official visit in April, which was to Auburn, and the Tigers appear to be in a good spot here. Deal is scheduled to announce his commitment on May 25. Should Auburn get a non-Georgia commitment soon, its best chance lies with Deal. "Ramel Keyton is set to announce his commitment on May 16. He’ll decide between Auburn and Tennessee. The Vols could hold a slight edge, but Keyton and his mother both visited Auburn on Saturday. Keyton is close with Auburn wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, which should make this announcement worth watching for Auburn fans." – Lee MORE: Making the Case for Jashawn Sheffield

RIVALS' REACTION