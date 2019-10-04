After LSU offer, Tigers and Sooners battling for LB Edgerrin Cooper
COVINGTON, La. -- Edgerrin Cooper's commitment to Oklahoma back seemed like a lock as the Sooners dipped into Louisiana to land a talented defender to revamp Alex Grinch's unit.The plot thickened a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news