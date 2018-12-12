Stanford finally got a commitment they’ve been waiting a long time for. Outside linebacker Aeneas DiCosmo announced his commitment to the Cardinal is a video posted on The Players Tribune, choosing Stanford over Michigan and Notre Dame . The Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic star explained his decision to Rivals.com.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

“Stanford is up there with the most prestigious academic universities in the country, they have great weather, and coach Shaw has a track record of success in the years that he’s been there,” DiCosmo said. “This offseason I got to build a relationship with a lot of the guys they have coming in. I feel like I’ll be pretty comfortable there.

“They are recruiting me as an outside linebacker for their 3-4 scheme,” he said. “It’s a little different than what I did this year but I’ll be able to adjust. They want me to use my versatility and do some dynamic things.

“The person I talked to the most was coach Hansen, the linebackers coach,” said DiCosmo. “I’ve been talking to him for years now and we’ve built a strong relationship. I think he’s excited about the guys he has right now.”

RIVALS’ REACTION…

DiCosmo has been favoring Stanford since the summer and the Cardinal are really going to like the athleticism he will bring to the linebacker corps. His length and speed make him a legitimate pass rushing threat and asset in coverage. Quarterbacks will have a hard time adjusting to the pressure he will bring off the edge. DiCosmo will face bit of a learning curve as he adjusts to dropping into coverage more often but once he is physically mentally ready to be a major contributor, look for him to really shine.