CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Bryce Young Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

MORE: Eight players that impressed at the adidas 7-on-7 National Championship The adidas 7-on-7 National Championship took place over the weekend in Tampa, with 32 teams from across the country converging on the Sunshine State to compete for the crown. The loaded rosters featured several of the nation’s top talent, many of which shed light on their recruitments during interviews. From those comments to strong showings on the field, here are the schools whose fans should be feeling good after the event.

FLORIDA STATE

Florida State desperately needs a young quarterback, so the fact that FSU pledge Jeffrey Simms told reporters he’s completely shutting down his recruitment is reason enough for celebration. The fact that Simms looked great at times during the event is simply a bonus. Sure there were lapses, but the good outweighed the bad for Simms, who boasts a college-ready build and a live arm. The Seminoles' defense also received a splash of encouragement, as Alabama commit Jahquez Robinson says he’s high on Willie Taggart’s program. Robinson remains committed to the Tide, but FSU has to be considered a serious threat should things improve on the field this fall.

ILLINOIS

When you consider the fact that Illinois is 8-27 over the last three seasons, it’s amazing how much noise the Illini seem to make on the recruiting trail. Four-star prospect Jadon Thompson said Illinois is the school recruiting him the hardest and the coaching staff which he currently feels closest. Four-star athlete Mookie Cooper, who recently backed off his pledge to Texas, also mentioned the Illini as a program of interest. If Lovie Smith and company can get things straightened out on the field this fall, the team’s recruiting momentum could snowball. If not, the opposite may take place.

TENNESSEE

Outside of Sam Huard and Bryce Young, it’s hard to point to a better quarterback performance at the event than Vols quarterback commit Harrison Bailey, who led his team to within one play of the tournament championship game. Bailey was consistently accurate throughout the tournament, spreading the ball around to a number of elite pass-catchers on his team. He also continues to be a major asset to the school in recruiting, with five-star teammate Arik Gilbert mentioning the Vols and citing Bailey as a major influence. Bailey also said he feels very good about the team’s chances at landing five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett as well as Bailey’s former teammate and Rivals250 prospect Jermaine Burton.

USC

Quarterback is the most important position and winning championships is the most important accomplishment, so it stands to reason that USC lands on this list after quarterback commit Bryce Young led his team to a national title over the weekend. Young seemed to get better when the pressure was at its greatest, as he made his share of mistakes on the first day but clicked into another mode when the elimination round began. His commitment to USC seems solid, which is a plus for a program in need of good news. USC is also a player for Lavon Bunkley-Shelton, who was possibly the tournament's most dynamic playmaker. Bunkley-Shelton, who will play wideout at the college level, played both ways all weekend and mentioned the Trojans as a program of interest.

WASHINGTON