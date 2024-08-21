The weekend saw many of the state of Florida's top team kick off the 2024 season, but no program was as impressive as Seffner (Fla.) Armwood in its 51-20 demolition of 2023 state runner-up Miami (Fla.) Norland High School.
Among the standout performers for the visiting Hawks was Kellen Wiley Jr., a physically-impressive linebacker who is emerging in just his second season of varsity football despite being a member of the senior class (2025).
It hasn't slowed down the scholarship offer process and now he'll continue to take official visits into the 2024 college football season.
"I've got Louisville and North Carolina set up," Wiley told Rivals. "Louisville is September 21 and UNC is one of the following weekend for official visits.
"I love coach (Mark) Ivey, he talks to me every day to make sure I'm ready for games and I'm mentally prepared. He tells me he has nothing but love for me. UNC offered me at edge, a blessing."
Since the double-digit tackle performance to open his senior season, Wiley claims additional new offers from in-state Miami and USC, among others. Florida is also among those who have established contact.
The late rise, compared to his peers, will cause for a busy recruitment amid his senior season at AHS, his first there after playing for Hillsboro High School in 2023.
The speed and fluidity of late has been welcomed for Riley, who admits his focus was away from the sport as an underclassman.
"My first two years of high school, I didn't play football," he said. "But this is what I want to do."
Measuring in recently at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, programs all over the country have scouted him as a potential pass rusher or off-ball linebacker. Wiley has some experience at each over the last year or so, but prefers attacking from distance as a traditional linebacker at this point.
Open to either spot at the next level, Wiley admitted he nearly committed in the preseason in a decision that would have come down to Florida State, Maryland and Syracuse.
Now, the field is wide open and Wiley plans to announce a list of contenders sometime soon.