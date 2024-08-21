The weekend saw many of the state of Florida's top team kick off the 2024 season, but no program was as impressive as Seffner (Fla.) Armwood in its 51-20 demolition of 2023 state runner-up Miami (Fla.) Norland High School.

Among the standout performers for the visiting Hawks was Kellen Wiley Jr., a physically-impressive linebacker who is emerging in just his second season of varsity football despite being a member of the senior class (2025).

It hasn't slowed down the scholarship offer process and now he'll continue to take official visits into the 2024 college football season.

"I've got Louisville and North Carolina set up," Wiley told Rivals. "Louisville is September 21 and UNC is one of the following weekend for official visits.

"I love coach (Mark) Ivey, he talks to me every day to make sure I'm ready for games and I'm mentally prepared. He tells me he has nothing but love for me. UNC offered me at edge, a blessing."