Class of 2020 four-star Kentucky quarterback Beau Allen is ready to announce his college decision after more than two years of camps and visits. The final team vying to land Allen in advance of Monday's decision are Duke, West Virginia, Kentucky and Washington State. Rivals.com caught up with Allen to break down each of his four finalists.

Kentucky: "With Kentucky there recent success has definitely a lot and being from the hometown probably doesn’t have that huge of a play into it as I’m looking for the type of people and the school and the offense. And they have showed me how they are spreading out their offense more and throwing it more and going down field."

Washington State: "With WSU I really had a great visit and I really think coach Leach is a great coach and also a great person. He talks with me about how I would be throwing the ball so much in his offense and yes it does."



West Virginia: "Coach Browns main message to me is that I would go great with there offense and their program. I really like the people around the program and the fans and the offense.



Duke: "With Duke, Coach Cutcliffe says that he really likes how I am a very accurate quarterback that can do anything in a game. It's great to see how well Daniel Jones is doing and how successful he is. Their main message for me is to play in a great offense at a great school and to be around great people which they have."

