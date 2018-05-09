4-Star Elijah Higgins recaps Ohio State and previews Stanford visits
AUSTIN, Tex. -- Elijah Higgins was probably the first name on many Texas fans’ minds after Garrett Wilson chose to commit to Ohio State at the end of last month.
Both prospects are two of the best wide receivers in the country, and both play for high school programs in Austin, Texas. Even though Wilson chose to head back to Ohio - where he is originally from - Higgins said that the Longhorns staff hasn’t gone into freakout mode trying to lock him up.
“I actually went on a visit [to Texas] a couple of days before Garrett went to Ohio State and committed and all that and kind of had an idea that he was going to go there,” he said. “Once he committed, I thought the coaches were really going to pile on with me, but they haven’t really done that. I think that they know that I am really interested in them still and they don’t have to push as hard as everyone else thinks they might.”
Higgins has his own ties to Ohio State in recent days as well. He accompanied 7-on-7 teammate and Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell on his official visit to Columbus at the end of last month, albeit in an unofficial capacity. Still, the trip was an important one for his consideration of the Buckeyes, who offered him at the end of January.
“For me, it was one of the best visits by far,” he said. “Just the development there, the culture and tradition. 110-thousand fans a game, the alumni, the networking that Urban Meyer does to connect people with CEO’s and things like that is big. I really enjoyed it, it was eye-opening for me.”
Higgins said that he is working towards narrowing things down to a top six-or-seven schools at some point, but isn’t concerned about making a big deal out of it. Of course, it is important to know the teams that will be on it, and in addition to Texas, Arkansas and Stanford also are favorites to hold a spot on that list as well. Higgins will visit Stanford this weekend and is also hoping to work in a stop at Cal as well.
