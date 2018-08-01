"I'm going to Arkansas," Otey told Rivals.com on Wednesday. "I wasn't going to announce today but I talked to them this morning and they told me I'm the No. 1 player on their board. I felt the love and I love them as well so that's why I went ahead and did it."

When four-star defensive back Adonis Otey and several of his highly-ranked friends made a trip to Arkansas earlier this year, their eyes were opened to what the Hawgs had to offer. In fact, Otey and others nearly committed while on the trip. Fast forward to Aug. 1 and Otey ended the wait.

Otey's affinity for the Hawgs started with that visit to Fayetteville and he said it was a crucial part in why he made the choice that he did.

"It was very important," Otey said. "We got to see how they were and see how Arkansas is in person. I really didn't know much at all before that. Just talking to the coaches and see the campus and I really loved it."

Otey spent the summer visiting other campuses but said he couldn't help but have Arkansas in the back of his mind. The chance to play in the SEC and see the field early was also a major factor.

"They have been telling me I have a chance to play early because of my mindset and my ability," Otey said. "That's what every player wants to here and I want to go in and compete."

Otey's recruitment was spearheaded by John Chavis, whose roots to Tennessee run deep from his time as a player and coach in the state.

"Coach Chavis loves players from Tennessee," Otey said. "He told me I'm a great fit and with his track record of putting players in the league that means a lot. He's one of the best defensive coordinators in the country and I can't wait to play for him. I expect the defense to improve a lot."

Otey said when he informed the staff of his decision on Wednesday morning he got quite the reaction, especially from Chavis.

"I was on the phone with Coach Smith, Coach Morris and Coach Chavis and they were all happy and yelling and running around," Otey said. "They said Coach Chavis took off his shirt and ran down the hallway. After that they were all hitting me up and congratulating me. It feels good to be part of the family."

Otey will return to Fayetteville for a visit this fall, but said he has yet to set the date. He also said his visit to Arkansas will be his only official visit.

"I'm just going to take one and that's it," he said.

Otey is commitment No. 16 for Arkansas and the seventh four-star to commit to the Razorbacks since June 9.