As a standout player on the field and a standout student in the classroom, Class of 2020 Texas defensive back Bryson Bonds has his share of options when it comes to playing college football. The schools on his list span all the way from the Ivy League to the Big 12, and several other conferences in between. Rivals.com recently caught up with Bonds to the get the latest on his recruitment, including several upcoming visits.

"Army reaches out to me a lot as well as Texas Tech and Minnesota. I talk to Princeton a lot and Harvard as well. I'm kind of interested in the Ivy league schools, so that's why I'm making a trip up there in late June to go up and see all the Ivy League schools and go visit Army, too."

Weighing Ivy League vs. Power Five: " Ultimately I really just try to look for the best balance between academics and athletics. I want to study engineering. So I'm looking for a good engineering school and a great football program as well. I know Texas Tech has a great engineering program. I think Minnesota does as well. So that's very interesting as well."

Texas Tech: "I went to the Prospect Day in March and had a great time there. I got to talk talk and Coach Cooks and check out the facilities watch practice and I really enjoyed it. It's a great environment with great people around and they're just overall seem like they have a good family feeling in the locker room."

Relationship with Coach Cooks: "We text once a week and he's always sending me inspirational quotes and stuff like that and just pushing me to be better every day. He really takes care of being in touch with me and works to have a good relationship with me.

Thoughts on the new coaching staff as a whole: "They're really real. They are real nice guys, but at the same time you can tell they're straight business. They really want to win games and I can tell that from just from the defensive standpoint and offensive standpoint as well. Head coach Matt Wells, he told us that making a commitment to Texas Tech is something serious and you have to actually stick with it and you be you need to be able to tell everybody else about where you're committing to and stuff like that. So that also weighed on my mind a lot as well.

Army: "Whenever I was talking to Coach Corless about Army he was talking to me about pretty much how there's 17 different branches and how there's an engineering branch and there's all types of different branches. So if you go to the Army is not necessarily you just pick up a gun and go fight. It's it's like you actually would have a job in the Army. As far as after college or whatever like that, that would be something I'll have to encounter whenever I get there because the the rule has changed on if you get drafted or something like that, it has changed like in the four times in the past five years. So that's just how that's just something that I would encounter whenever I get there."

Expectations for the visit: "I'm just looking for toughness. I'm looking for smart guys that know what they're doing on the field. I'm looking for a great leadership abilities and opportunities to develop my leadership. Because that's something I pride myself on."

Visit date: "We go up there June 21st and we'll stay there through the 24th. I believe that's when we hit all of the Ivy League schools as well."

Other trips: I'm taking I'm going to Stanford in the middle of June. I've been talking to the coaches a little bit about possibly getting up there to get in front of him at camp. Overall, that's my dream school. So that would be pretty cool."