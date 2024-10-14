2027 QB Trae Taylor has unique LSU connection

in other news
Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns feels "truly wanted" at Oregon
Oregon is working to flip Burns away from Baylor
Five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart back from Oregon visit
Adam Gorney breaks down defensive end Jahkeem Stewart's visit to Oregon and where things now stand in his recruitment.
Three-Point Stance: SEC results, Evan Stewart, teams in new conferences
Former five-star Evan Stewart caught seven passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in Oregon's win over Ohio State.
Alabama WR commit Caleb Cunningham back from LSU visit
Four-star receiver Caleb Cunningham committed to Alabama over the summer but he was back at LSU over the weekend.
Four-star DE Chase Linton locks in Georgia Tech official visit
More inside on four-star DE Chase Linton
in other news
Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns feels "truly wanted" at Oregon
Oregon is working to flip Burns away from Baylor
Five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart back from Oregon visit
Adam Gorney breaks down defensive end Jahkeem Stewart's visit to Oregon and where things now stand in his recruitment.
Three-Point Stance: SEC results, Evan Stewart, teams in new conferences
Former five-star Evan Stewart caught seven passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in Oregon's win over Ohio State.
Adam Gorney discusses quarterback Trae Taylor's recruitment and the unique connection he has to LSU.