Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns feels "truly wanted" at Oregon

Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns feels "truly wanted" at Oregon

Oregon is working to flip Burns away from Baylor

 • Marshall Levenson
Five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart back from Oregon visit

Five-star DE Jahkeem Stewart back from Oregon visit

Adam Gorney breaks down defensive end Jahkeem Stewart's visit to Oregon and where things now stand in his recruitment.

 • Adam Gorney
Three-Point Stance: SEC results, Evan Stewart, teams in new conferences

Three-Point Stance: SEC results, Evan Stewart, teams in new conferences

Former five-star Evan Stewart caught seven passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in Oregon's win over Ohio State.

 • Adam Friedman
Alabama WR commit Caleb Cunningham back from LSU visit

Alabama WR commit Caleb Cunningham back from LSU visit

Four-star receiver Caleb Cunningham committed to Alabama over the summer but he was back at LSU over the weekend.

 • Adam Gorney
Four-star DE Chase Linton locks in Georgia Tech official visit

Four-star DE Chase Linton locks in Georgia Tech official visit

More inside on four-star DE Chase Linton

 • Sam Spiegelman

Premium content
Published Oct 14, 2024
2027 QB Trae Taylor has unique LSU connection
Adam Gorney
Adam Gorney discusses quarterback Trae Taylor's recruitment and the unique connection he has to LSU.

