Eight takeaways from top North Carolina recruits in action

Eight takeaways from top North Carolina recruits in action

More from Sam Spiegelman on several of the top prospects in North Carolina

 • Sam Spiegelman
Fact or Fiction: Michigan's class will be its worst since 2018

Fact or Fiction: Michigan's class will be its worst since 2018

Michigan's 2025 class currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten.

 • Adam Friedman
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects preparing for in-season visits

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Prospects preparing for in-season visits

Four-star defensive tackle Daverin Geralds has more than a dozen in-season visits planned for the fall.

 • Adam Gorney
2027 ATH Cooper Witten reacts to significant Tennessee offer

2027 ATH Cooper Witten reacts to significant Tennessee offer

Cooper Witten is the son of Tennessee and Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten

Premium content
 • Marshall Levenson
Top 100 wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery commits to Florida football

Top 100 wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery commits to Florida football

Florida is building quite the wide receiver class in 2025.

 • John Garcia Jr.

Published Aug 25, 2024
2027 ATH Cooper Witten reacts to significant Tennessee offer
Marshall Levenson  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
