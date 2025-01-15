2026 Nebraska OL Landen Von Seggern excited to join Illinois family

Illinois has added to its family with a 2026 commitment. Omaha (Neb.) Millard South offensive lineman Landen Von Seggern announced his commitment to the Illini on Wednesday.

The Nebraska native visited Illinois on Jan. 11 and couldn’t have been more impressed with the visit.

“It was great, the thing that stood out the most to me was the hospitality,” Von Seggern said.

“The coaches were talking to me and treating me as if I was already a part of the team and the atmosphere was crazy at the basketball game. They have a very nice fan base and that is what made me want to be a part of the famILLy!”

Von Seggern selected Illinois over the seven scholarship offers that he holds. He took visits to Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas. But being in Champaign gave him the feeling that its where he needs to play college football.

Another thing Illinois had going for it was his relationship with coach Bret Bielema and offensive line coach Bart Miller. Bielema’s history with offensive linemen speaks for itself but Von Seggern has built a quick rapport with the pair.

“The relationship has grown very well,” Von Seggern said. “Especially for me only being up there three times. It felt like they had been my coaches already. I’m just super excited to get to work with them.”

Now the lineman’s college decision is out of the way and he can enjoy his senior year with his friends and family without worrying about where he will commit.

“The thing I’m looking forward to most about being part of the Illini is the atmosphere and the relationships between the coaches and players,” Von Seggern said. ‘FamILLy is a big thing at Illinois but they don’t just say it, they act upon it and live by it!”