2026 high-three-star Pittsburgh LB Colsen Gatten commits to Duke

Duke is making its presence felt in Pittsburgh once again, as the Blue Devils received a verbal commitment from 2026 high-three-star Central Catholic High School linebacker Colsen Gatten on Wednesday.

Gatten intends to play his college football under head coach Manny Diaz, defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Jonathan Patke and the rest of the staff at Duke.

Diaz began building a relationship with Gatten when he was still the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and the Nittany Lions offered the linebacker back in June of 2023. Diaz was hired by Duke in December of 2023, and he offered Gatten a scholarship from the Blue Devils shortly after that in January of 2024.

This is the second consecutive cycle in which the Blue Devils have landed a pledge from a Pittsburgh Central Catholic linebacker, as Duke signed four-star prospect Bradley Gompers in the 2025 class.

The Blue Devils signed four total prospects out of Pennsylvania in the 2025 cycle.