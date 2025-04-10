2026 four-star OL Kai Pritchard breaks down upcoming official visit slate

The official visit slate begins this weekend for class of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Kai Pritchard, as he will kick things off at Illinois from April 11 through April 13.

His next official visit comes during the weekend of May 30 through June 1, as Pritchard will head to his in-state program of Rutgers to get another close look at the Scarlet Knights. He will also be in Piscataway for an unofficial visit on April 17 and he has visited there many times previously.

His third official visit takes place during the weekend of June 6 through June 8 at Boston College. He was recently in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts for a spring visit with the Eagles from March 27 through March 29 as well.

Pritchard will conclude his official visit schedule at Duke from June 13 through June 15.

Rivals.com spoke to Pritchard ahead of his trip to Illinois this weekend to preview his official visits, learn what he is looking for in a school and determine a commitment timeline.