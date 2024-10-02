2025 four-star DB Byron Baldwin decommits from Indiana

Things change quickly in recruiting. One day after reaffirming his commitment to Indiana, class of 2025 four-star defensive back Byron Baldwin announced his decommitment from the Hoosiers.
Baldwin revealed his decision to back off of his pledge from Indiana on Wednesday. He was IU's highest-rated commit in the 2025 class.
However, Baldwin tells Rivals that he will still consider Indiana. He still thinks the Hoosiers "have potential to be an amazing program," but he believes that it is in his best interest to open up his recruitment right now.
Indiana is off to a 5-0 start on the season and ranks in the top-25 in both the Associated Press Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) standout committed to Indiana in April. After a strong camp and 7-on-7 circuit over the offseason, and now an impressive start to his senior season, Baldwin has seen an uptick in the number of schools entering his recruitment.
Most notably, Baldwin took an official visit to Colorado during the weekend of Sept. 20, which followed an offer from the Buffaloes in early September.
He enjoyed his recent trip to Boulder, as Baldwin told Rivals that the visit was "very exciting" and that he got to "embrace the environment" during CU's thrilling overtime victory over Baylor.
He has also received recent offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Missouri and UCLA. Also worth mentioning, Alabama has been in contact, including as recently as two weeks ago.
Baldwin has well over 20 offers in his recruitment as of right now. He does not have an imminent timeline in mind for a final decision, but tells Rivals that many of the schools mentioned above are standing out right now: Colorado, Missouri, Penn State and UCLA. He also said he would consider visiting these schools in the future if the opportunity arises.
While the Hoosiers will still be in contention, the decommitment allows the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Baldwin to take a step back and consider all of his options.
Baldwin ranks as the No. 9 prospect in the state of Maryland and the No. 32 cornerback in the 2025 cycle. He has a chance to move up the rankings as well.