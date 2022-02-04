2024 four-star DB Earl Kulp updates Miami and Florida recruiting efforts
Before a new head coach even steps foot on a given campus, the loyalists have a “must get” list of talented prospects in the area. For new Florida head coach Billy Napier and Miami’s Mario Cristoba...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news