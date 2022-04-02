2023 North Cobb RB Benjamin Hall details Michigan Wolverines commitment

North Cobb High School was loaded during the 2021 season pushing their record to 10-2 against 7A Georgia squads. Working out of the Warriors backfield with dual-threat Malachi Singleton, Benjamin Hall carried the rock 95 times for 543 yards in nine games with eight trips into the end zone. Proving to be an every down back, he hauled in 12 passes for 110 yards adding something extra for college scouts to see. The offers poured in sitting at 20, but Michigan got their rising 2023 target.

Hall and Michigan made their connection in January, but the March 19 visit to Ann Arbor sealed the deal.

“They offered me in January,” Hall said. “They were trying to get me down there for a visit. When I visited on March 19, I kind of knew from there; I loved it. They were waiting to wait, but they were ready to jump on me. I committed two weeks after my visit.”

More detail was added to why Hall “loved” Michigan.

“The overall family environment, the football-first mentality, and the people there were my speed of people,” Hall stated. “Michigan is a great program and a great school. I fit in there outside of football as well.”

Running backs coach Mike Hart knows exactly how he will utilize Hall’s abilities once on campus.

“Coach Hart told me he liked my abilities and know I will fit into their scheme,” Hall said. “They like that I have great vision and that I am a bigger back that can get a lot of carries and be an every down back.”

Hall has already set his official with Michigan for June 17. The 2023 standout spoke about what he wants to see and do on the paid trip to Ann Arbor.

“It will really just be about building relationship for when I am there,” Hall stated. “I graduate in December; I will early enroll.”

The quick scouting evaluation on Hall

Great size and speed, already has the look of a collegiate back. Seeing how he slides through the holes; he knows the offense well. Once he gets the crease, Hall has the burst and speed to finish. While in the mix making the move to the second level, his field vision is elite allowing him to pick up extra yards. His power helps push the chains down field.