2023 DL Brooks Bahr has a Big Ten offer, talks recruitment
Following a shutout win over Lincoln-Way East (IL), Brooks Bahr and his Loyola Ramblers (IL) football team are headed to the IHSA semi-finals . Bahr's play proved pivotal for the Ramblers defense, as the junior DE demanded multiple blockers throughout the game, and dictated the opposing offense's game plan.
Following his gritty performance on Saturday, Bahr talked about his team's playoff victory, and discussed the latest in his recruitment.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news