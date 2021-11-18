Following a shutout win over Lincoln-Way East (IL), Brooks Bahr and his Loyola Ramblers (IL) football team are headed to the IHSA semi-finals . Bahr's play proved pivotal for the Ramblers defense, as the junior DE demanded multiple blockers throughout the game, and dictated the opposing offense's game plan.

Following his gritty performance on Saturday, Bahr talked about his team's playoff victory, and discussed the latest in his recruitment.